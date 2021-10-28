White Plains Man Who Sexually Abused a Minor Sentenced

A White Plains man was sentenced Oct. 19 for sexually abusing a minor between 2016 and 2019.

Frank Perez, 57, was sentenced to five years in state prison, with eight years of post-release supervision, by Judge Susan Cacace in Westchester County Court. Upon his release from prison, he will be required to register as a sex offender.

According to Westchester District Attorney Miriam Rocah, on Sept. 14, 2021, Perez was found guilty of Course of Sexual Conduct Against a Child in the Second Degree, a violent felony, and Sexual Abuse in the Second Degree and Endangering the Welfare of a Child, both misdemeanors, following a week-long trial.

“There were multiple instances where you were confronted and could have stopped, but out of your arrogance, you kept going,” the victim stated at sentencing. “You used to always tell me that although I won the battle, you would win the war. Well, despite the many trials and tribulations you put me through, I won the war.”

Between Sept. 2016 and Feb. 2019, Perez engaged in sexual acts with a minor on multiple occasions. The sexual abuse began when the victim was 11 years old. White Plains Police arrested Perez on Feb. 15, 2019, following an investigation.

The case was prosecuted by Domestic Violence Acting Deputy Bureau Chief Janelle Armentano and Child Abuse Acting Deputy Bureau Chief Owein Levin.