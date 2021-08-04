White Plains Hospital Honored as a ‘Best Regional Hospital’

White Plains Hospital has once again been recognized by U.S. News & World Report as a Best Regional Hospital for 2021/22 – the only hospital in Westchester to receive the accolade for three consecutive years (2019-2021).

In addition to earning Best Regional Hospital, White Plains Hospital ranked as “High Performing” for an array of advanced specialties, including: back surgery, colon cancer surgery, lung cancer surgery, and care for conditions like COPD, diabetes, heart attack, heart failure, kidney failure, pneumonia, and stroke.

“As we learned during the pandemic, having access to advanced medical care close to home is critical in Westchester,” said White Plains Hospital President and CEO Susan Fox. “To once again be honored as a Best Regional Hospital confirms our commitment to supporting the full spectrum of healthcare for the community we serve.”

Fox further noted, “With the opening of our Center for Advanced Medicine & Surgery in June and the expansion of our cardiac program to include open heart surgery in the fall, White Plains Hospital remains at the forefront of complex care in Westchester County.”

The ratings are based on a rigorous U.S. News methodology that factors in a hospital’s performance in areas such as patient survival and care-related factors such as nursing, technology and patient services, as well as reputation.

White Plains Hospital is a member of the Montefiore Health System. The hospital is a 292-bed not-for-profit health care organization with the primary mission of providing exceptional acute and preventive medical care to all people who live in, work in or visit Westchester County and its surrounding areas. It also has outpatient medical facilities across Westchester, including multispecialty practices in Armonk, New Rochelle, Somers and Yorktown Heights; and Scarsdale Medical Group locations in Harrison and Scarsdale.