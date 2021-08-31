White Plains Hospital Adds Cutting-Edge Hyperbaric Medicine

White Plains Hospital recently added life-changing hyperbaric medical therapy to its services for traumatic, postoperative and chronic wounds.

The newly expanded Carl Weber Center for Wound Care and Hyperbaric Medicine functions as a regional referral center to treat the most complicated and treatment-resistant wounds that would otherwise potentially result in limb loss.

Central to the hospital’s new Limb Preservation Program is hyperbaric medicine, delivered through two state-of-the-art hyperbaric oxygen chambers. In hyperbaric therapy, patients recline in enclosed beds while they breathe 100 percent pressurized oxygen over a series of sessions. The high concentration of oxygen is the most advanced therapy to cure infections that are resistant to antibiotics while also boosting healthy tissue growth.

“These state-of-the art chambers are the largest, most cutting-edge chambers currently available for treatment,” said Dr. Joseph Cavorsi, Medical Director of the Carl Weber Center for Wound Care and Hyperbaric Medicine. “They’re wider, higher and fully see-through so that patients can comfortably receive this life-saving treatment without fear or discomfort.”

Hyperbaric therapy is especially beneficial to those with diabetes and who suffer from difficult to heal infections of the feet, sometimes referred to as “diabetic foot.” It has been estimated that 1 out of 3 people with diabetes 50 years of age or older are at risk of losing a limb.

“Many patients realize this grim statistic too late, only to be told that amputation is the only option,” said Dr. Cavorsi. “Limb removal is counter to everything we strive for here. Data shows a 95-percent cure rate for these conditions, helping patients to regain tissue health, avoid amputation and regain their lives.”

With its recent relocation to the 9th floor of the new Center for Advanced Medicine & Surgery at 122 Maple Ave in White Plains, patients in the Carl Weber Center for Wound Care and Hyperbaric Medicine benefit from a program that’s fully connected to all of the hospital’s clinical specialists and resources.

“Everything is here under one roof,” said Dr. Cavorsi. “The convenience of being able to access lab work, imaging, radiology, vascular and orthopedic surgeons and infectious disease physicians in one location provides an incomparable patient experience.”

In addition to wound treatment for patients who suffer from diabetes, the center also treats a diverse range of chronic wounds, which are defined as those that do not properly heal within 30 days, regardless of the cause of the wound or the age of the patient.

The Carl Weber Wound Care Center was named for Dr. Carl Weber, former President of the Medical Staff and Director of Surgery. Dr. Weber was a beloved champion for all patients—especially those whose quality of life was dramatically impacted by chronic wounds. The program now continues under the direction of Dr. Cavorsi and its expansion to include hyperbaric medicine is a powerful addition.

“Dr. Weber was the guiding light of this program,” said Dr. Cavorsi. “To be able to complement this important work and further expand access to advanced care here in our community is our goal as a top healthcare facility in this region.”