White Plains Designated Bronze Climate Smart Community

Rick Pezzullo
Governor Kathy Hochul announced last week the City of White Plains has been officially certified as a bronze-level Climate Smart Community.

Climate Smart Communities (CSC) is a New York State program that helps local governments take action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and adapt to a changing climate. The program offers grants, rebates for electric vehicles, and free technical assistance. Local governments that are designated as Certified CSCs undergo a rigorous review process to confirm their completion of actions that mitigate and adapt to climate change.

“The City of White Plains remains committed to reducing its greenhouse gas emissions and is pleased the city has been officially recognized by New York State as a bronze-level Climate Smart Community,” said White Plains Mayor Tom Roach. “It is clear that we must do our part to preserve our planet and we need to act now; time is not on our side. The city will continue to focus on identifying green initiatives and implementing them in an efficient and effective manner.”

The certification recognizes some climate smart actions that White Plains has accomplished, including establishing community solar projects, ongoing efforts to transition to a clean energy vehicle fleet, and implementing a wide-reaching community engagement strategy.

