White Plains Businesses Promote Special Holiday Offers

The White Plains Business Improvement District (White Plains BID) is supporting small businesses in downtown White Plains by promoting White Plains Holiday Shopping, an effort to encourage the community to shop local this holiday season.

As part of White Plains Holiday Shopping, several businesses in downtown White Plains are offering specials that run until December 19, the final day of the White Plains Holiday Market. The White Plains Holiday Market is in partnership with the White Plains BID, the City of White Plains and 914PopUps, featuring more than 60 vendors and artisans in individual open-air booths located on Court Street and Renaissance Plaza in downtown White Plains.

This unique shopping experience will be open from Sunday, December 5 through December 19, from 11a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

“People have always come into White Plains to shop and socialize. With this active and vibrant market, we are giving residents and non-residents alike one more reason to come downtown and experience White Plains in a new way,” said White Plains Mayor Tom Roach.

Brittany Brandwein, Executive Director of the White Plains BID, remarked, “The White Plains Holiday Market is amplifying the numerous shopping and dining options in downtown White Plains. Whether it’s a fitness bundle, a restaurant gift card, or a thoughtful gift for someone special, the White Plains Holiday Shopping initiative will help you find what you are looking for and have fun doing it!”

Melissa Gruyich-Tomlin, of 914PopUps and a manager of the White Plains Holiday Market, added, “The White Plains Market is the closest thing you can get to the Holiday Market at Bryant Park in NYC in Westchester County, albeit without the long commute and holiday traffic in NYC.”

White Plains Holiday Shopping special offers include restaurant bundles, discounts, special events, and more! For a full list of special offers and the Holiday Shopping Map featuring more retail options in downtown White Plains, visit wpbid.com/holidayshopping.