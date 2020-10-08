White Plains Boys’ Soccer, Field Hockey Face Stiff Tests in Week 1

Examiner Sports Editor

@DirectRays

White Plains boys’ soccer is set to kick off a highly anticipated season with three games this week, including the mother of all challenges against league rival and defending Section 1 Class AA champion Ossining Thursday at 4:15 p.m. The “O” will be jam packed with as many people as legally allowed by COVID-19 restrictions, so the Tigers will be entering hostile territory after opening the season at Eastchester today (4:15 p.m.). The week’s action will conclude with a home opener Saturday (1 p.m.) against Fox Lane.

“We are looking forward to an early road test against the defending league and section champs,” Tigers Coach Mike Lambert said. “The playoff loss to Ossining still sits fresh in our minds. A different bounce or two at the end of that game could’ve had us advancing last year. We will be ready to go on the road against one of Section One’s best. The boys are ready to show the section and, specifically Ossining, what we will bring this season.”

What Ossining will bring is senior forward Kevon Evans (9G, 7A), quick along the wing and lethal in space. He led the Pride to a Section 1 Class AA title by scoring both goals in a 2-1 win over Mamaroneck. White Plains will counter with solid defense led by senior keeper Thomas Pisapia and senior MF Eric Ramirez.

The White Plains field hockey team was also set to be put to the test today (5 p.m.) in a season-opening tilt against sectional runner-up Mamaroneck, arguably the best Class AA program in Section 1 the past decade.

Girls’ soccer was set to open Wednesday against visiting Port Chester (4:30 p.m.), followed by a Friday (4:30 p.m.) game against host Scarsdale B.