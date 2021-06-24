White Plains Board of Ed Promotes Dixon To Principal at Eastview Middle School

The White Plains Board of Education appointed Assistant Principal Leroy Dixon to the position of Principal at the Eastview Middle School last week.

Dixon will replace Daisy Rodrigues Roncagliolo, who resigned to take a position in another district.

Sixty candidates applied for the position and Dixon was the unanimous choice of the advisory interviewing committee. He will assume his new position on July 1.

Dixon has been with the district for 17 years, beginning as a house administrator at White Plains High School in 2004. Two years later, he moved up to assistant principal there, where he remained for six years. In 2012, he was appointed assistant principal at Eastview.

Dixon holds bachelors and master’s degrees from Iona College and a professional diploma from Mercy College. He began his educational career as a social studies teacher.

“Mr. Dixon has all the tools required to continue the excellent work being done at Eastview,” said Superintendent of Schools Dr. Joseph L. Ricca, who noted that he looks forward to working with Dixon.

Dixon expressed his thanks to the board and community for their confidence and said he appreciates the opportunity.