White Plains Begins Process to Update Its Comprehensive Plan

The City of White Plains has begun the process of updating its Comprehensive Plan.

The current plan was prepared in 1997 and updated in 2006, with subsequent amendments in 2012. The new plan will respond to current economic and demographic trends, while also reflecting changing priorities among the White Plains community.

“The theme of the Comprehensive Plan, One White Plains, is intended to convey the vision that the plan can and should serve as a means of further bonding us together as one community,” said Mayor Tom Roach. “With One White Plains, we are looking forward together and thinking holistically about how to ensure the continued vitality of our city.”

The Comprehensive Plan, together with other planning and land use documents that are regularly updated by the city, including the five-year Consolidated Plan and Annual Action Plan, Analysis of Impediments to Fair Housing, White Plains Transit District Strategic Plan, open space inventory planning, and comprehensive affordable housing regulations, provides city decision-makers with a framework to guide sound planning and development decisions.

The Planning Department will work with its consultant, BFJ Planning, on this effort. BFJ has provided professional expertise in planning and related fields since 1980. The firm has extensive experience with community engagement and consensus building throughout the New York Metro region and the Hudson Valley.

“As we update our Comprehensive Plan, we are well aware that White Plains is a very diverse city and it is important to engage the myriad community stakeholders in the process, including neighborhood residents, workers, nonprofits, educational and religious institutions, healthcare facilities and the business sector,” said Council President Nadine Hunt-Robinson.

One White Plains will investigate a wide range of themes with a goal of strengthening the connections that exist within the community, including: housing, future development, economic opportunities, transportation infrastructure, public health, parks and natural resources, equity and inclusivity, sustainability and climate change.

The process for creating the framework and developing policy recommendations for One White Plains will be guided by a Steering Committee with assistance from city staff and its consultants. The process will also include extensive community engagement to create a sustainable long-term vision for the future of White Plains.

“As White Plains grows, I am thrilled that we will be kicking off a thorough update of our Comprehensive Plan,” said Council Member Justin Brasch. “We need a vision to guide us in the 21st Century. This process must be as inclusive as possible, all voices need to be heard. With proper planning we can keep White Plains as the livable, safe, diverse and economically strong city we all love.”

The city has created a webpage dedicated to the Comprehensive Plan, www.onewhiteplains.com that will be updated regularly throughout the planning process. The city has also created a kick-off vision survey question to which we are inviting residents to respond, as well as a generic email address: onewp@whiteplainsny.gov to collect general community comments. Both the vision survey question and general comment portal may be accessed through the Comprehensive Plan webpage. Participation is quick and easy.

“I hope that everyone in the White Plains community will take note of the city’s determination to update our Comprehensive Plan,” said Council Member Vicki Presser. “The Plan will serve as a blueprint for the future of White Plains and the well-being of its residents, taking into account the many components of a healthy, thriving municipality. But in order to succeed, it needs all of us to engage in the planning process, through an array of public outreach and community input opportunities that will be available. Please watch for your chance to be heard.”