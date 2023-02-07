White Plains Awarded Federal Funds to Prepare Safe Streets Plan

News Article Article pages that do not meet specifications for other Trust Project Type of Work labels and also do not fit within the general news category.

The City of White Plains has been awarded $400,000 in federal funds to prepare a Safe Streets Action Plan that will envision an integrated mobility system that includes motorists, cyclists and pedestrians.

The money is coming from the Safe Streets and Roads for All Grant Program that was established under the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The program supports Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg’s National Roadway Safety Strategy, which he launched in Jan. 2022 to make the nation’s roadways safer.

“The Common Council and I are looking forward to developing the White Plains Safe Streets Action Plan with the community,” White Plains Mayor Tom Roach said. “The Action Plan will provide a bold mobility vision which will consider electric and alternative vehicles; bicycles; walking and accessibility enhancements while ensuring sustainability and the safety of our roadways.”

A total of $800 million in grant awards was given to 510 projects, including 14 for communities in New York State. An additional $1.1 billion is expected to be released in April.

“Every year, crashes cost tens of thousands of American lives and hundreds of billions of dollars to our economy; we face a national emergency on our roadways, and it demands urgent action,” Buttigieg stated. “We are proud that these grants will directly support hundreds of communities as they prepare steps that are proven to make roadways safer and save lives.”

Once White Plains officials complete and approve the Action Plan, the city will be able to access additional federal funds for sustainable, clean mobility projects.