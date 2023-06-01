Westchester Pride Celebration in White Plains June 4

Westchester Pride, the official celebration of LGBTQ+ Pride in Westchester County, will be held in White Plains on Sunday, June 4.

The mission of the free event is to provide a space for celebration, healing, and connection. Westchester Pride, produced by The Loft LGBTQ+ Community Center, is an afternoon street festival taking place from noon to 5 p.m. on Court St. between Martine and Main, with the addition of Renaissance Plaza.

The area will be lined with vendors giving away all kinds of goodies and information, and some that are selling products and services. The concert stage will be located where Court St. and Renaissance Plaza come together and will feature a list of entertainers guided by a Pride MC.

Additional features include a Flag Raising ceremony that kicks off the festivities followed by a Pet Parade, and a Family Zone filled with fun and games for the little ones. Everyone is welcome. There is also an after-party held at a nearby location from 6 to 9 p.m.