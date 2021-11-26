Westchester Medical Center Now Serves as State Vaccination Clinic

New York State COVID-19 vaccination efforts for residents 12 years old and up transitioned from the County Center in White Plains to Westchester Medical Center last Friday.

Also, vaccination for children ages 5 to 11 is available at WMCHealth’s Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital. Both the medical center and Maria Fareri are located at 100 Woods Rd. in Valhalla.

Vaccines for ages 12 and older will be administered in the Taylor Pavilion on the campus of Westchester Medical Center Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sundays 8 a.m. to noon. Appointments are necessary, which community members can schedule online at Am-I-Eligible.COVID19Vaccine.Health.NY.gov.

Westchester Medical Center will administer first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine, Pfizer booster doses for those who are eligible and Johnson & Johnson vaccination and boosters. (Pfizer booster doses are available for eligible community members with completed Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccination series as well as the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 single-dose vaccine.)

Experts in pediatric medicine are administering Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 5-11 at Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital Monday through Friday from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Appointments are encouraged and parents and guardians can schedule an appointment online at Am-I-Eligible.COVID19Vaccine.Health.NY.gov. A parent or legal guardian must accompany all children and a child’s proof of age is required.

In addition to COVID-19 vaccines for children and adults, Westchester Medical Center is offering the convenience of drive-thru influenza vaccines every Wednesday from 12 to 4:30 p.m. by appointment only. For those seeking an influenza vaccine, schedule an appointment at Westchester Medical Center’s drive-thru testing and vaccination center by calling 914-202-4530.

New York State selected WMCHealth to work with hundreds of hospitals, health care organizations, community associations and others to ensure the equitable and efficient distribution of COVID-19 vaccines to Westchester, Rockland, Orange, Putnam, Dutchess, Ulster and Sullivan counties. To date, with WMCHealth’s oversight, more than 2.5 million doses were distributed throughout the region

WMCHealth was also instrumental in the successful operation of state-run mass vaccination centers in Westchester, Rockland, Orange and Ulster counties. WMCHealth workforce members helped construct the sites, manage public flow and administer over 530,000 vaccine doses across the four vaccination centers.

WMCHealth was the clinical partner in the administration of more than 347,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses at the County Center. The state ended the County Center as a vaccination site last Thursday.

COVID Cases on the Rise

New York State reported that the statewide positivity rate of COVID-19 cases were above 3 percent for six consecutive days from last Tuesday, Nov. 16 through Sunday.

The seven-day rolling average, according to its COVID-19 tracker, was 3.8 percent. On Sunday, the statewide positivity rate stood at 3.6 percent

On Monday afternoon, Westchester’s COVID-19 dashboard showed that there are now 1,900 active cases in the county. In Westchester, on Sunday there were 156 new positive cases from 7,707 tests for a 2 percent rate. Westchester’s seven-day average stood at 2.1 percent through Sunday.

The Mid Hudson Region, which includes Westchester and Putnam counties, had 3 percent of its tests come back positive on Sunday with a seven-day rolling average of 2.9 percent.

Meanwhile, Putnam County had a 2.7 percent rate on Sunday and 2.8 on the seven-day average.

The only counties in the state that had a lower seven-day average than Westchester were Rockland at 1.5 percent, each of the five boroughs of New York City, which registered from 1.3 to 1.9 percent, and Tompkins County in the Southern Tier at 1 percent.