Westchester Investigating Potential New COVID-19 Cases in New Castle

The Westchester County Department of Health is investigating potential new COVID-19 cases in New Castle after residents began contacting town officials Thursday night that young adults in town have recently tested positive.

Supervisor Ivy Pool addressed the matter in her Friday evening supervisor’s report following a day of speculation among social media posters linking the June 20 Horace Greely High School graduation to a spiraling number of cases in the town.

While the county Department of Heath did not respond to The Examiner’s inquiry Friday afternoon about the validity of the claims, the county confirmed there are six active COVID-19 cases in the Town of New Castle as of Friday, up from five earlier in the week.

Speculation that as many as 30 CareMount patients tested positive for COVID-19 after attending last weekend’s graduation ceremony was wrong, according to Deputy Supervisor Jeremy Saland, who posted Friday night that he and Pool spoke with county Health Commissioner Dr. Sherlita Amler and Dr. Lewis Kohl.

Kohl did not provide statistics to the town, Saland mentioned. The number of cases could fluctuate from day to day or hour to hour, but “such numbers are inconsistent with (CareMount’s) total confirmed positives from Manhattan to Kingston – the entire region they service,” Saland also wrote.

Saland also stated the county Department of Health would contact the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) should there be a need but has not done so.

Pool stated the county Department of Health is investigating the matter and will be reaching out to people who tested positive and their contacts through the county’s Contact Tracing Program.

Town officials urged residents to continue to wear a mask, practice social distancing and to wash hands.

This article will be updated when new verifiable information becomes available.