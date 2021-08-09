Westchester in Compliance with Affordable Housing Settlement

A federal judge recently concluded that Westchester County was in compliance with building more than 750 affordable housing units and a federal housing monitor was no longer needed.

U.S. District Judge Denise Cote terminated the Consent Decree that went into effect on August 10, 2009. In 2009, Westchester officials entered into a stipulation and order with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to increase its efforts to help provide fair and affordable housing in 31 of the county’s communities with the least diversity.

