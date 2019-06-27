West Patent Kids Knitting for the World

By Abby Luby
When youngsters at West Patent Elementary school in Bedford Hills got a glimpse of their nurse, Maria Reino, knitting, they were fascinated.
Small fingers weaving brightly hued yarn inspired another idea: making hats for those in need. Earlier in the school year West Patent initiated the Books for Buddies service learning project, to help build libraries for the Paradise Elementary Schools; Hurricane Michael and last fall’s deadly wildfires in California destroyed all five elementary schools in Paradise. There was more that could be done to help Paradise.
Since the northern town is cold and snowy in the winter, why not knit hats for children of Paradise? The Knitting for Friends project officially started in June.
“We set a modest goal of 250 knitted or crocheted hats but ultimately we’d love to get more than 750 warm winter hats for every student in Paradise by December,” Reino said.
Flyers about the project were distributed and it didn’t take long for the community to embrace the project wholeheartedly. Pick Up Every Stitch in Mt. Kisco donated the yarn. Loopy Mango donated knitting needles.
“The project has grown much more than we expected,” said Brewster.
Parents supportive of the project brought their children to Pick Up Every Stitch™ to pick out yarn.
“We heard some children were in the store for a long time talking to customers,” Reino said. “Bedford Village Library has a knitting group and their members are working on hats as well.”
The Knitting for Friends project has a goal of 250-plus warm hats to send to K-5 school children in Paradise, California by late fall. Below is contact information for those interested in contributing or getting involved.
Drop off location: Pick Up Every Stitch, Mt. Kisco or send to West Patent Elementary School if you have a family member who attends the school.
For additional information contact: