Wegmans Food Market to Open Harrison Store August 5

The new Wegmans Food Market in Harrison is scheduled to open on Wednesday, August 5.

The unveiling of the 121,000-square-foot store at 106 Corporate Park Drive, near Interstate 87 and the Hutchinson River Parkway, has been delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic. A ribbon cutting ceremony is slated for 9 a.m. on August 5.

The family supermarket chain will provide approximately 500 full-time and part-time jobs on the 20-acre site.

Since 1984, Wegmans has awarded $120 million in college tuition assistance to more than 38,500 employees. Part-time employee scholarship recipients are eligible to receive up to $1,500 per year for four years (a maximum of $6,000), and full-time employees can receive up to $2,200 per year for four years (up to $8,800 total). No limit is placed on the number of scholarships awarded each year and no restrictions are made on a student’s area of study.

In addition to about 70,000 grocery items on the shelves, the store will feature an expansive variety of restaurant foods, including The Burger Bar, a family-friendly, casual restaurant counter that serves delicious burgers, fresh salads, flavorful sandwiches, kids meals, soup, sides, and beer and wine by the glass.

Shoppers can sign up with an account on the store’s website that can be used to preorder groceries for curbside pickup or delivery. It also has an app that allows prepared foods and meals to be ordered.

Wegmans Food Markets, Inc. is a 101-store supermarket chain with stores in New York (47), Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, Maryland, Massachusetts, and North Carolina. The family company, recognized as an industry leader and innovator, celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2016.