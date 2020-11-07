Weekend Activities Called Off After Increase in Cases at Chappaqua Schools

The Chappaqua School District has canceled all campus activities, including College Board assessments, this weekend and postponed SAT exams for two weeks after a spike in COVID-19 cases within the school community.

On Friday Superintendent of Schools Dr. Christine Ackerman sent a correspondence to parents that there were two more positive cases associated with the high school, bringing the total to six.

She also noted that the district was notified of a positive case Friday afternoon at Robert E. Bell Middle School. Also, there were students at Seven Bridges Middle School and Grafflin Elementary School that had to quarantine switch to remote learning, Ackerman said.

It is believed none of the positive cases were caused by transmission within the schools, she said.

As a result, all school and town sports that was scheduled to take place on the district’s fields as well as the College Board assessments were canceled. The SAT that had been scheduled for this weekend is now set for Nov. 21.

Ackerman said a decision will be made on Sunday whether to open Horace Greeley High School for onsite instruction on Monday. All other schools are expected to receive students next week as planned.

“We are very fortunate to have been onsite for instruction since September 3, 2020, with only minor disruptions caused by this virus,” Ackerman stated. “While we will do our best to continue with students learning ‘in person’ on our campuses, we will also continue to make decisions, first and foremost, with the safety of our students and staff in mind.”

The district has been able to have in-person instruction for all students in grades K-8 unless their families have decided to keep them at home. The high school has operated with a split schedule where about half the students learn remotely while the other half learn on site.