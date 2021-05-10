‘We are Thrilled’: Chow to Leave Chappaqua Schools to Join Pleasantville School District

John Chow, the assistant superintendent for business for the Chappaqua School District, will be taking a different route to work starting this summer.

The Pleasantville Board of Education unanimously approved Chow’s appointment last Tuesday. He will be replacing the district’s Assistant Superintendent for Business Tim Whipple, who resigned a few weeks ago.

Chow, who is leaving Chappaqua after 14 years for purposes of retirement, attended the virtual Pleasantville school board meeting on May 4.

“We are thrilled that John has joined us here tonight,” said board President Larry Boes. “We’ve known John for many years and his level of expertise and qualifications has made him a stalwart over in Chappaqua.”

Chow’s salary will be $233,500, and he will start a three-year probationary period. He said the move to Pleasantville was timely for him personally and he was humbled by the appointment.

“Even though I am very happy with my position (in Chappaqua) it’s good to have a change,” Chow said. “Pleasantville is a great school district and I’ve known Tim Whipple for years. I have big shoes to fill but I will try my best.”

Superintendent Mary Fox-Alter welcomed Chow to Pleasantville.

“John has a wealth of experience,” she said. “John, Tim and I are colleagues and we’ve known each other for a long time. I’ve known John through our collaborations with Chappaqua and his work with the Ossining Children’s Center.”

The Chappaqua Board of Education recognized Chow’s contribution to the district at its meeting the following evening. Board President Victoria Tipp said he provided sure-handed financial guidance.

“We have a Triple A bond rating and that doesn’t just happen by accident,” Tipp said. “You’ve helped us through energy performance contracts, a significant bond, the state audit, the state comptroller’s audit. You’ve kept us under the tax cap. You have given so much of your time to members of the community, the Finance Advisory Committee, etc.

“I just want to say that the district will miss you and we’ll miss you tremendously, personally.”

Board member Warren Messner said Chow’s work brought comfort to him and the board.

“One thing that’s been a constant since I’ve been on the board is being able to sleep at night because you are taking care of our books and knowing you’re taking care of our district is more than just a financial way,” Messner said.

Martin Wilbur contributed to this article.