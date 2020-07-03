WCC Announces Plan to Continue Remote Learning in Fall Semester

Westchester Community College has announced it will offer most of its fall 2020 classes remotely.

WCC’s re-emergence plans were developed by the college’s Pandemic Response Team with recommendations from federal, state and county health professionals and government to keep the community safe and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

A majority of classes will be conducted entirely through remote/online environments synchronously with instructor and students present at established times. Some classes will have no scheduled meeting times; rather, learning will take place online and course materials will be accessed by students at times convenient to them.

A limited number of classes will be offered on-site because they require access to specialized labs and equipment.

In addition to most courses, student services will continue to be provided remotely. These services include: academic counselors to help students find the right classes; academic support and tutoring for students in need of additional instruction and assistance; mental health counselors for any student suffering through these stressful times; and, the college library that offers remote research assistance as well as access to books, videos and more.

The Westchester Community College Foundation supports student access with financial support through scholarships as well as supporting our student laptop loaner program.

The college in Valhalla will also offer a vibrant array of online student Involvement programming ranging from discipline specific clubs and forums on contemporary issues to mindfulness meditation and Zumba© classes. Students can find more information and register for courses at www.sunywcc.edu/fall-session.

WCC received approval for its plans from the New York State Governor’s Office and the State University of New York System Administration.

“Our commitment is to provide a healthy, safe, and engaged environment where students can stay on track with their academic plans and career goals,” said Dr. Belinda Miles, President of Westchester Community College. “We look forward to welcoming students back in a virtual setting, which has already helped thousands of students complete spring and summer courses. The small number of students attending in-person labs will notice many new safeguards in place to protect their health. We thank our dedicated faculty and staff for making the necessary preparations for a successful fall semester.”

Westchester Community College is the largest higher education institution in the county, serving more than 24,000 full-time, part-time Workforce Development and continuing education students. Students pursue more than 60 degree and certificate programs on a 218-acre campus, at seven conveniently located extension centers, and online.