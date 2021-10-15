Waterstone of Westchester Appoints New Executive Director

Waterstone of Westchester, a new upscale senior living community opening in 2022 in White Plains, has announced the appointment of Lauren Freifeld as its Executive Director.

Freifeld, a resident of Mamaroneck, has more than 20 years of experience serving in the senior living and healthcare industries. Prior to joining Waterstone, she served as the Executive Director of a senior living community in Ardsley.

“Lauren is a great addition to Waterstone of Westchester. As a Westchester resident, she is familiar with the community and has extensive background in the senior living industry,” said Joanna Cormac Burt, COO of Epoch Senior Living. “In addition, as a Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Lauren has skills that will be a great asset to Waterstone of Westchester as we welcome residents to this new community.’’

Freifeld started her career as a social worker in the healthcare industry working with older adults and later took management positions in senior living communities. In her latest position she was responsible for the overall management of a 175-apartment senior living community offering a continuum of care. During her time there, she successfully led the community during the COVID-19 pandemic, ensuring all state regulations were met for the safety of residents. She received two Quality Enhancement awards recognizing her for her outstanding management skills.

As Executive Director of the new Waterstone of Westchester, Freifeld will oversee operations including hiring, customer service, sales and finances, as well as build relationships with future residents, families and local professionals and organizations of the greater community.

Located at 150 Bloomingdale Road in White Plains, Waterstone of Westchester features a choice of spacious one-bedroom, two-bedroom and two-bedroom plus den apartments, complete with elegant high-end finishes and upgrades. Residents can enjoy a full array of exceptional amenities including a movie theater, fitness center, indoor pool, lobby bar, art studio and salon. Services include chauffeured car service, parking and on-site concierge. Gourmet cuisine, which is served in a variety of on-site dining venues, is prepared by professional chefs who use locally sourced and seasonal ingredients.

Waterstone of Westchester is the latest best-in-class independent senior living community created by leaders in the field EPOCH Senior Living and National Development. EPOCH Senior Living operates 12 senior living communities with four currently under construction. Waterstone of Westchester is the company’s first independent senior living community in New York State.