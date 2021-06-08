Will He Get a Rose? Walter Panas Grad a Contestant on New Season of ‘The Bachelorette’

A 2011 Walter Panas High School graduate is one of the 29 male contestants on the new season of “The Bachelorette,” which airs locally on Channel 7.

David Scott, 27, who grew up in Cortlandt but now lives in Nashville, will be competing for the affection of Katie Thurston, a 30-year-old bank marketing manager from Lynwood, Wash.

The new season, the program’s 17th, was filmed in New Mexico and kicked off Monday night. It will run throughout the summer.

Scott, who was prohibited by strict rules set by the show from doing media interviews, was on the varsity soccer team and debate team at Panas. He graduated from St. Bonaventure University. His favorite food is New York City pizza and ‘N Sync is his favorite boy band.

The son of Jamaican parents, Scott is “looking for a woman who is intelligent and driven to succeed,” according to his biography on the show’s website.

“He is extremely attracted to women who exude a quiet confidence! Synchronicity in life is of the utmost importance for David, and he hopes to find a partner that is as passionate about building a successful life, both professionally and romantically, as he is,” his biography stated.

“David wants a wife who will be proud to stand next to him for the rest of their lives, and he hopes to find that with the Bachelorette!”