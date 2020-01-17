Walkers Decry Peekskill Reckless Driving Following Fatal Incident

By Abby Luby

Peekskill and Westchester County officials last weekend joined more than 50 Peekskill residents in a short but symbolic pilgrimage to where pedestrians were killed or seriously injured by cars. The event, “Community Walk for Safe Streets,” was organized by the local group Peekskill Walks.

The unseasonably warm, spring-like weather saw people gathered at the corner of Washington and Requa where two weeks ago 78-year-old William O’Connor was fatally hit by a vehicle. Joining the group was Westchester County legislators Catherine Borgia and Colin Smith, and Peekskill councilmembers Vanessa Agudelo and Ramon Fernandez.

“Unsafe driving has always been an issue,” said Conor Greene, co-founder of Peekskill Walks, who led the group down Washington Street. “Too many people are being injured on our streets. We already know that Washington Street isn’t safe or welcoming and needs to be redesigned for everyone, especially our most vulnerable.”

Smith, newly elected to the Westchester Board of Legislators said he grew up in Peekskill, not too far from where the group was meeting. “As a community we have to talk about more traffic safety in smaller cities like Peekskill,” he said. “I’d like to see the country working with the state and local officials on more improvements.” Smith added plans were being made to meet with the county transportation committee.

Marchers turned off Washington and made their way up Hudson, many wearing white and black Peekskill Walks t-shirts. Some talked about the changing culture being partly blamed for the increasing number of traffic accidents in Peekskill. More people who are moving to Peekskill from New York City are used to living where pedestrians have the right-of-way, while drivers in Peekskill are not used to having so many people walking.

“A lot of people are not used to making a cultural change, so we need to figure out a way to educate ourselves,” said Borgia.

Stephanie Taylor recently relocated to Peekskill from Queens, and joined Peekskill Walks on Sunday. Taylor was recently hit by a car while crossing Hudson Street on her way walking to the train.

“A woman made a left turn and wasn’t looking and ploughed right into me,” said Taylor. “My injuries were serious. The police, ambulance and fire company came, and I was taken to Westchester Medical.” When the police concluded that the woman, who admitted she wasn’t looking, was not a negligent driver and didn’t ticket or fine her, Taylor said she was astounded.

As if right on cue, as the march progressed two police cars sounded their alarms and drove through the intersection of Hudson and Washington. The car in front of them didn’t yield or pull aside but illegally ran the light.

In June 2017, Hudson and Washington Streets saw another fatal accident where a 69-year-old woman was killed and two others were critically injured, including a two-year-old boy. “Nothing has changed,” said Greene. “The last administration took down two stop signs on Washington Street. Just last week a 12-year old boy was injured while crossing in the vicinity. Too many people are being injured on our streets,” he said.

Jonathan Brown, a Peekskill resident for three years, said he was hit almost twice while walking to the train. “We shouldn’t be on pins and needles every time we walk the city,” he remarked.