Wacky Times for Cortlandt Inflatable Party Rental Business

The coronavirus pandemic has taken a toll on many small businesses, and it couldn’t have struck at a worst time for Cortlandt-based Wacky Inflatables.

Wacky Inflatables, a family-owned, party rental enterprise that specializes in inflatable bounce houses and slides, was set to celebrate its 10th anniversary this year, but COVID-19 has taken all the air out of its more than 50 amusements.

According to Eddie McPartland and his wife, Maria, March through November is prime season for their fun-filled venture. This year, however, the phone isn’t ringing for their services. Business is down 95% with only a handful of small backyard parties booked.

“People stopped calling,” McPartland said. “In May normally our whole inventory is out, and we have to turn people away.”

As the prominent inflatable business in Westchester and parts of Putnam, Wacky Inflatables has also been handcuffed by the closure of state parks where many customers hold their parties and events. McPartland said he has had a constant presence over the years in many school districts, including Lakeland, Somers, Hendrick Hudson and Mahopac, churches, private clubs and Peekskill and Greenburgh police functions.

Their clientele has included professional athletes, elected officials, developers and other movers and shakers.

McPartland has donated his bounce houses, popcorn, cotton candy and snow-cone machines, carnival games and ample supply of tables and chairs to certain causes, such as the annual Ronald McDonald House of the Greater Hudson Valley fundraiser for Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital in Valhalla.

“We’re all about putting smiles on the kids and parents faces,” McPartland said.

“It’s the best feeling when we set up and the kids get so excited,” Maria McPartland added.

With the warm weather approaching and public swimming pools and water parks likely remaining closed, Wacky Inflatables has slip and slides available to cool off youngsters and adventurous adults. A movie screen can also be rented for a unique outdoor experience.

Eddie McPartland emphasized all the inflatables are thoroughly cleaned and sanitized with the highest quality products on the market at no cost to customers.

“We’ll sanitize it right in front of the customer in and out,” he stressed.

While revenue is at a snail’s pace, Wacky Inflatables is still saddled with warehouse storage, insurance and other expenses, not to mention college costs the McPartland’s are paying for their son.

Grateful for the loyalty of his customers, Eddie McPartland is hopeful COVID-19 will soon be just a bad memory and the Hudson Valley will be given the green light to open back up for all small business owners like himself.

“We’re strong. We’re not going anywhere,” he said, noting his prices have not changed since first opening in 2010.

Wacky Inflatables can be reached by calling (914) 843-8612, on its website www.wackyinflatables.com or by email wackyinflatables@gmail.com.