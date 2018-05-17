Voters Approve $166M Budget in Lakeland School District

Voters in the Lakeland School District approved a $166.6 million budget Tuesday by a margin of 774-215.

The 2018-19 spending plan includes a tentative 2.4% tax increase for Yorktown residents and a 0.3% tax decrease for Cortlandt residents. Five new school resource officers for elementary schools are funded in the budget.

In the Board of Election race for four seats, incumbents Michael Daly and Karen Pressman were reelected for their second two-year terms with 726 and 708 votes respectively.

Two trustees, Carol Ann Dobson, who served five terms, and Keri Fiore, opted not to seek new terms, setting the stage for two new residents to join the board.

Running as a block with Daly and Pressman, Angela Conti was the second leading vote-getter with 718 votes, while Robert Mayes finished fourth with 696 votes and earned the one-year unexpired term left vacant by Fiore. Stephen Reid, who received 413 votes, finished fifth and out of the running.