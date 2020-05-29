Village of Ossining Cancels Summer Camp Program

The Village of Ossining has become the latest municipality to cancel its summer camp program.

On Friday, the Recreation Department announced after an extensive review of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic officials concluded the overall health of campers and staff cannot be assured in a camp setting.

“We will continue to monitor CDC, New York State and Westchester County Health Department guidelines to evaluate opportunities for safe and structured recreational programs for children that could be scheduled later this summer as restrictions allow,” the village stated.

Recreation staff will be contacting families that have already paid for summer camp to inform them that camp has been cancelled. The Village of Ossining’s Finance Department will be providing full refunds for paid camp fees. If residents used a credit card to pay, the 2.6% convenience fee is non-refundable.

Any additional questions or inquiries can be directed to the Recreation Department by emailing recreation@villageofossining.or or calling 914-941-3189.