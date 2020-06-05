Videos of Lakeland District Students Using ‘Racist Language’ Probed

Lakeland School District officials have launched an investigation into videos circulating on social media of students at Lakeland and Walter Panas high schools using racially insensitive language.

According to a post on the Lakeland website, administrators believe the incidents took place several years ago and are now being recirculated.

“It is important for everyone to remember that any behavior that violates the Code of Conduct, and/or leads to a DASA investigation, even when school is not in session, will be investigated thoroughly, and will result in the appropriate consequences,” Superintendent of Schools Dr. George Stone stated.

Stone also stated the timing of the videos was “particularly unacceptable at this time” with all the upheaval over the tragic death of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer in Minnesota.

“Our country is upset, grieving, angry, and demanding action and justice. No one benefits from hearing racist language, regardless of the intention,” Stone stated. “As we conclude the school year, our teachers are spending time engaged in productive discussions and activities that address issues of racism, discrimination, sexism, and social justice, among other topics, that are designed to give everyone a voice and identify ways to handle these issues productively. We ask everyone, at this time, to be a part of the solution, not the problem.”