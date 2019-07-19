Valhalla Man Sentenced in Child Sex Abuse Case

A 44-year-old Valhalla man was sentenced Thursday in Mount Pleasant Justice Court to six years’ probation and must register as a sex offender for sexually abusing and endangering two children on separate occasions.

Albert Orjuela was arrested in January by Mount Pleasant police for inappropriately touching one child and acted in an inappropriate sexual manner in front of another child, according to the Westchester County district attorney’s office.

Orjuela pleaded guilty in April to second-degree sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a child, both Class A misdemeanors.

Town Justice Robert Ponzini sentenced Orjuela to six years’ probation with sex offender conditions and a six-year order of protection on the sexual abuse charge. For endangering the welfare of a child, he received three years’ probation with sex offender status and a five-year order of protection.

The sentences will run concurrently, the district attorney’s office said.