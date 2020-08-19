Valhalla Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash in Kent

A 69-year-old Valhalla man was killed in a motorcycle crash Monday on the Taconic State Parkway in the Town of Kent.

According to State Police, Robert J. Costabile was operating a 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle on the northbound side of the Taconic State Parkway near Hortontown Hill Road when for unknown reasons he was unable to negotiate a curve and lost control before leaving the roadway.

Costabile succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. An investigation is ongoing.

Also on scene were the New York State Park Police, Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, EMStar, off duty members of Woodstock Rescue and Arlington Fire Department, and the Kent Fire Department.