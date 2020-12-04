Unlicensed DWI Driver Indicted in Head-On Crash that Injured Four

An unlicensed motorist driving drunk was indicted Friday in a head-on collision that injured four in June on Route 9D in Philipstown.

Putnam County District Attorney Robert Tendy announced that Elmer Medina, 44, was indicted by a Grand Jury in Putnam of aggravated vehicular assault and aggravated driving while intoxicated, both felonies.

During the evening rush hour on June 29, Medina allegedly drove on the wrong side of the road into oncoming traffic and slammed head-on at a high rate of speed into a vehicle carrying a mother and her three children.

The female driver required surgery on her neck and two of her three children suffered injuries and burns. Medina was also injured and sent to the hospital.

Medina was found to be intoxicated at the time of the crash and had no license. If convicted, he faces up to five to 15 years in state prison.

Tendy thanked New York State Police and Investigator Jaemie Caban of the Putnam District Attorney’s Office for their work in the case, which is being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Nicholas LaStella.