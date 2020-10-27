Undefeated Lakeland Unleashes Smith, Talented Middie Blows Up

Examiner Sports Editor

Leave it to Lakeland field hockey Coach Sharon Sarsen to low-key the next rising star in her harem of former and current sensations. Junior M Mia Smith erupted over the first five games of Lakeland’s undefeated, unscored-upon season, scoring five goals and dishing six assists for 16 points.

Smith was front and center in reigning NYS Class b champion Lakeland’s 9-0 win over visiting Brewster Wednesday, scoring twice and setting up three tallies, and again in Friday’s 4-0 win over host Somers when she scored once against a stingy Tusker defense. Despite Sarsen’s best effort, the rising underclassmen is a secret no more.

“Mia was talented last year, but she doubted herself in her first year on varsity,” Sarsen said. “She just needed time. She started every game for us last year, but at sweeper, and then left-mid the second half of the season. She has done very well in the U.S. system, making Junior Olympics and Nationals. She is being recruited by Division 1 schools. She works her tail off on and off the field. She is so valuable to us.”

The Lakeland defense has been impenetrable, notching five shutouts behind the efforts of Smith, Daniella Hart, Emily McGovern, Gabby Alfinito, Meaghan Casey and sophomore G Celeste Pagliaroli.

It was a war with 2019 sectional runner-up Somers for the first half, the Hornets clinging to a 1-0 lead before the Hornets assumed control over the final two quarters. Smith (1G), the finisher Keirra Ettere (1 goal, 1 assist), Emma Fon (1 goal), Katelyn Cerrato (1 goal), Emily Yazzetti (1 assist) and Jaden Ray (1 assist) all figured in on the scoring. Somers saw G Trinity Buckler record 10 saves on 16 shots (2 post player saves).

Established seniors have done their part. M Ettere (14G, 3A) leads the team with 31 points while senior F Fon (10G, 2A) is next with 24.

Against Brewster, Lakeland maintained control and kept the pressure on the Bears throughout, with Smith, Ettere (3 goals, 1 assist), Jaden Ray (2 goals, 2 assists), Fon (1 goal), Sara Costa (1 goal), Emma Ryan (1 assist) and Bella Basulto (1 assist) all notching points.

Around the Section:

HORACE GREELEY is looking like the team to beat in Class A after the reigning Section champion and NYS runner-up Quakers posted a 3-0 win over FOX LANE. Between Lakeland and Greeley, local field hockey fans are in for a treat this fall. Greeley posted three shutouts last week, including wins over John Jay East Fishkill (8-0) and RCK (2-0).

“I’m very excited about our start to the season,” Quaker boss Sukhwinder Sandhu said. “I have quite a few seniors, many of whom have also played in a club travel team, which drives our skill level up. I’m very proud of my team and the strong leadership and I look forward to seeing where the season takes us.”

Against the Foxes, Cat Salamida, Hanna Lane and Natalie Laskowski each scored for the undefeated Quakers, who also knocked off RCK when Caroline Flannery and Hannah Lane banged the boards and G Siena Jarrin chalked up the shutout. Grace Arrese and Lily Schoonmaker each had an assist for the Quakers, who will test the merits of MAHOPAC twice this week.

The Indians (3-1) saw senior F Tatianna Moran score a pair of goals in their 2-0 win over John Jay EF. Mahopac will know in a hurry where it stands this week.

Fox Lane goalie Ally DePalma (17 saves) continues to be a bright spot against the Foxes. She also had 13 stops in a scoreless tie with Ossining, who’s G Shannon Stokes (12 saves) was equally up to the task. The Foxes are nothing if not formidable this fall.

PANAS chalked up a 2-1 win over HEN HUD when Sofia Giglio banged the boards twice and G Kate Astrab stopped eight shots, all but one from Sailor Taeghan Dapson, who notched a career-high five goals in a 9-0 win over Lourdes. Paige Johannsen recorded a hat trick. Alan Espinoza had a goal and two assists.

CARMEL chalked up a 1-0 win over Arlington when Jenna Meissner scored off a Laila Rosenquest assist.

