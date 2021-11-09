Tyana Thompson Honored as White Plains Youth of the Year

Tyana Thompson was recognized as Youth of the Year by the White Plains Common Council at its monthly meeting on Nov. 1.

Thompson, a senior at White Plains High School, has been a member of the White Plains Community Youth Court social justice program for the past three years, taking on various positions including prosecutor, defense attorney and judge.

“I would like to thank the mayor, the White Plains Common Council and the White Plains Youth Bureau for having Youth Court as a program,” Thompson said. “I’ve participated in Youth Court since ninth grade and have loved it ever since.”

Thompson, who is engaged in issues regarding equity and social justice, has traveled to Albany to speak to legislators to advocate for an alternative to suspension.

“That’s when I realized that giving back to the community and helping is an amazing thing to do,” Thompson said.

In addition to her involvement with Youth Court, Thompson has been a secretary of White Plains/Greenburgh NAACP’s Youth Division for the past year, where she has advocated for racial equality. She held a town hall meeting in White Plains to address COVID-19’s impact on young people, and most recently, Thompson aided in the 9/11 Flag of Honor Across America Memorial Day of Remembrance.

Thompson loves to make holiday cards for Kensington assisted living residents and veterans yearly and helps honor past and present women on the White Plains Common Council for Women’s History Month.

A member of the National Honor Society, Thompson aspires to pursue a future career as a corporate lawyer. Thompson thanked Connie Jones Harrison for being the coordinator of Youth Court in her remarks.

“I have never seen a program run so well,” Thompson said. “She has helped me write my resume and strengthen my speaking and writing abilities.”

Mayor Tom Roach said Thompson was chosen among many young people in White Plains who are doing incredible work.

“She’s a role model and an aspiration to others, showing people that they should continue to fight for what they believe in,” Roach said. “She has certainly been an incredible asset to our community in her young life.”