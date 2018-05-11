Two Seats Up for Grabs in Ossining Board of Ed Race

I have lived in Ossining for 10 years with my husband and we have 3 boys, ages 7, 5 and 7 months. I am an attorney with a strong public service background (Vera Institute of Justice, Tulane Legal Defense Clinic and the Bronx District Attorney’s Office). A graduate of Duke University and Tulane Law, I am now in private practice in the field of Healthcare Law with the firm Heidell, Pittoni, Murphy & Bach, LLP.

2) Why are you running for a seat on the Board of Education this year?

There are a few reason why I am running. I am a problem solver and that is what the BOE needs. Over the past few years, I have brought about direct and positive change for students of all backgrounds and socioeconomic levels. A few years ago, I saw a need for educational enrichment that focused on skills not easily taught in the classroom setting. I researched and pitched bringing Destination Imagination (DI) to Ossining. DI is a national not for profit that teaches students how to collaboratively problem solve unique challenges based in science, technology, engineering and the arts while focusing on the development of soft skills such as self-confidence, positivity, emotional intelligence, flexibility, friendliness and communication. DI was thriving in all surrounding districts and I wanted Ossining’s students to have the opportunity to participate. I modeled the program to cost nothing to the district. The program gives parents

access to their child’s education and brings them directly into the learning process to facilitate educational growth.

I have been fearless when it comes to fighting for Ossining’s children and community. This year, I formed a community advocacy group to expose businesses alleged to be operating as erotic massage parlors in Ossining Village in close proximity to the schools. My advocacy group not only raised awareness, but we proposed an action plan to the Village Board of Trustees. Within two weeks of the presentation, two of the businesses were shut down and arrests were made at one of the locations. My commitment to the cause did not end. I continued to work with Village officials to propose Code changes to ensure that similar businesses were prevented from opening in the future. My commitment to tackling difficult community issues in a way that achieves real and tangible results combined with my determined will for excellence for all of Ossining’s children has led me to seek a seat with the Board of Education.

3) What do you feel are the most pressing issues facing the district?

Increasing enrollment and underfunding from the state are two of the most significant issues facing our district and will continue to be significant over the next few years. I have proposed a two part approach to increasing Ossining’s foundation aid that includes sustained lobbying efforts in support of a legislative carve out for the 16-18 other statewide “harmed” districts. We can work with advocacy groups to engage in joint lobbying efforts for the legislative carve out. The carve out would be targeted to make Ossining whole from a budget perspective. In addition to continued community driven joint lobbying efforts, I have researched targeted litigation options on behalf of Ossining. The litigation would be designed to remove something called the Hold Harmless provision of the Foundation Aid formula. The provision essentially states that no district can ever receive less money from the foundation aid formula than they first received in 2007 regardless of whether or not their district enrollment went down. As a result, wealthy districts become wealthier and districts like Ossining have their money shunted to other districts. My proposed litigation would seek to remove the Hold Harmless as arbitrary and discriminatory. I am hopeful with this targeted approach we can recoup some of the monetary losses that have

burdened Ossining’s schools.

In addition to budgeting and housing I would also prioritize addressing the social emotional needs of all students. Addressing these needs will help bridge the achievement gap and further the

district’s dedication to providing equity to all students. Research has also shown that small class sizes in early elementary and placing parents in leadership roles are two of the most effective ways to bridge the achievement gap. I am committed to balancing a budget while keeping class size low and finding creative ways to place parents in active leadership roles. I also see ways the district can capitalize on low cost community collaborations to better utilize resources.