Two Charged in Domestic Violence Incident in Philipstown

News Article Article pages that do not meet specifications for other Trust Project Type of Work labels and also do not fit within the general news category.

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Two City of Beacon residents were arrested by Putnam County Sheriff’s deputies following an investigation into a domestic violence incident in the Town of Philipstown.

According to Putnam County Sheriff Kevin McConville, on Jan. 26 at about 11:50 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a report of a violent domestic dispute in the parking lot of a closed business on Route 9.

An investigation conducted at the scene revealed Jaznia McCrae, 23, was tracking and following her ex-boyfriend, Naije Perrette, 23, after she was upset that he went to a Nets basketball game with a new girlfriend. McCrae located Perrette driving north on Route 9 and was accused of intentionally ramming his vehicle multiple times with her car. She also allegedly sideswiped Perrette’s vehicle, attempting to run it off the roadway.

The two cars eventually pulled over and stopped in a parking lot, where McCrae threw automotive engine oil on Perrette and poured oil all over the inside and outside of his vehicle. Perrette then assaulted McCrae, causing multiple minor injuries.

After assaulting McCrae, Perrette took a car battery out of the trunk of his vehicle and threw it repeatedly at McCrae’s vehicle, causing extensive damage to the exterior and breaking multiple windows, including the rear windshield.

Perrette then got back in his car and fled the scene. With the assistance of the New York State Police, Sheriff’s Office investigators located Perrette a short time later in the Village of Wappingers Falls. He was arrested on one count of Assault in the Third Degree (a misdemeanor) and one count of Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree, a felony. He was arraigned in Kent Town Court and was released on his own recognizance with an Order of Protection.

McCrae, who was treated at NewYork Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital, turned herself in Jan. 30 at the Sheriff’s Office, where she was charged with two counts of Reckless Endangerment in the First Degree and one count of Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree, both felonies, and one count of Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the Third Degree, a misdemeanor, for driving with a suspended license.

She was arraigned in Philipstown Court . Due to her status of already being on probation through Dutchess County Probation and her criminal history, she was remanded to the Putnam County Correctional Facility with bail set in the amount of $500.