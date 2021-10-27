Two Administrative Appointments Made in White Plains Schools

The White Plains Board of Education made two new appointments at a Special Meeting in September and its monthly meeting in October. Joseph Onativia was appointed the Assistant Principal of George Washington School and Michael Eaton was named Acting Principal of the Middle School-Highlands Campus.

Onativia joins White Plains from South Orangetown, New York, where he was an Assistant Principal of the Middle School for the last three years. Onativia has 20 years of experience as a teacher, K-6 instructional coach and Assistant Principal.

He has a bachelor’s degree from SUNY Oneonta, a master’s degree from Johnson State College and holds certification as a School District Leader from Manhattanville College. Onativia’s appointment will be effective November 1.

“Mr. Onativia is an excellent choice, selected from among 150 applicants, and has extensive experience combined with a focus on equity,” Superintendent of Schools Dr. Joseph L. Ricca said in a press release announcing his appointment. “I look forward to working with him.”

Onativia replaces Brendan McCarthy who moved to Mamaroneck Avenue School as Assistant principal, in a reassignment of the elementary principals.

Onativia said he is looking forward to using his administrative, classroom and instructional coaching experience to ensure every child can learn, grow and succeed.

“It is with great Patriot Pride that I become invested in all the diverse, equitable, and inclusive community work that propels White Plains,” Onativia said. “I have an unwavering commitment to get to know our community and support the school by providing a safe environment where children are engaged in thoughtful, meaningful and challenging opportunities.”

“I am excited to start the next chapter of my administrative career as a George Washington Patriot and meet the social, emotional and academic needs of our students,” Onativia said.

Eaton was previously an Assistant Principal at the Middle School-Highlands Campus since 2018, and, prior to that, he was a Special Education Teacher of History there for three years. Eaton previously taught in Peekskill and the Bronx.

“I am excited by the opportunity to be Principal at Highlands,” Eaton said. “As a lifelong White Plains resident and former graduate, I am humbled by the opportunity to lead such a wonderful school.”

He has a bachelor’s degree in history, a master’s degree in special education and a master’s degree in school building leadership — all received from Lehman College. Eaton is replacing Ernie Spatafore, who has taken a leave of absence. Eaton’s appointment is effective October 19, 2021 to June 30, 2022, or sooner.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mr. Eaton to the role of acting principal,” Ricca said. “A lifelong White Plains Tiger and dedicated member of the WPCSD community, Mike will continue to serve our community well during this period. His professionalism and commitment to our children are second to none.”