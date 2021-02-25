TV Filming Schedule in Cortlandt on Friday to Cause Road Closure

Portions of the television show “FBI: Most Wanted” are scheduled to be filmed in Cortlandt Friday.

During a special meeting Monday, the Cortlandt Town Board authorized Universal Television LLC to shoot the program on the David R. Fahey, Jr. Bridge over the Croton Reservoir. Filming will cause the bridge to be closed to traffic between 6 p.m. and midnight.

Traffic will be rerouted around the reservoir during those hours.

Universal Television has provided the town with a certificate of insurance and will pay an hourly fee for closure of the bridge.

“FBI: Most Wanted” is an American crime drama series that airs on CBS Channel 2.