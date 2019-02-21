Travel Maven: Bruges, One of Belgium’s and Europe’s Fairytale Cities

Imagine yourself lost in a charming, idyllic, tranquil medieval city with twisting, winding cobblestone lanes, ancient canals, stone footbridges and gabled 14th century buildings. A place so breathtakingly picturesque, it almost brings tears to your eyes and flutters to your heart.

You could only be imagining one place – the romantic, fairytale city of Bruges, the crown jewel of Belgium.

We took the train from Brussels and the pastoral Belgium countryside drifted by as if in slow motion. When we arrived in Bruges, it was like going back 1,000 years in just over an hour.

Bruges, called “The Venice of the North,” is one of the most enchanting and romantic cities in all of Europe. On your first day, wander aimlessly down the narrow, winding streets or take a romantic boat ride along one of the canals to decompress and capture the essence of where you are. After dinner, a horse and buggy ride around the city is another must.

For an energetic workout, climb the 366 steps to the top of the 13th century Belfry tower (the Belfry of Bruges) for panoramic vistas. Bike rentals, even for just a few hours, are a great way to see Bruges as well as getting out to the countryside.

Spend a fun hour at one of Bruges’ most fascinating attractions, the Sound Factory, an interactive museum inside a contemporary building where you compose a symphony using a touch screen and the chimes from the city’s church bells.

Devour some amazing friets with a glob of seasoned mayo from a frite truck. Bring back some famous Belgium chocolate and lace for yourself or as great gifts. Bruges is a chocoholics dream come true. Stop by The Chocolate Line with its unique flavors such as bitter grenache with a touch of vodka and “passion fruit and lime.”

Belgians are more fanatical then the French about the art of dining and foraging for quality ingredients. They’re proud of their plump, North Sea mussels prepared myriad delicious ways.

Stay in the Relais Bourgondisch Cruyce, a boutique hotel, beautifully decorated with antiques, exclusive objects d’art. This extraordinary hotel with its half-timbered façade and stained-glass windows is situated in the historic center of Bruges at the intersection of two canals. Reserve a room overlooking the medieval canals. Quaint Bruges even has a three-star Michelin restaurant – Hertog Jan.

When you leave Bruges be prepared for a dose of culture shock as you’re thrust back in the real world of bustling Brussels. Stay in the old-world Hotel Amigo next to the Grand Place. You’ll be awed by its ornate baroque and gothic guild houses, built in the 13th century.

Look for Rue de Butchers, a narrow street off the Grand Place and its small, charming restaurants. My favorite is Chez Leon, which serves mussels in a huge pot. Like the locals, pick them out of the pot. Order the traditional Belgium dish – “Waterzooi” – a soup-like chicken vegetable, potato stew in a creamy sauce and start with shrimp croquettes (croquettes aux crevettes grises).

Take a selfie next to the Manneken Pis, the famous statue of a little boy urinating into a fountain on the corner of Rue de L’Etuve and Stoofstraat that was built by 1619.

So, start your vacation in fairytale Bruges, turn off your engines and lose yourself for three or four days. Within an hour you can be back in bustling Brussels for two or three more days for a memorable week’s vacation.

Fly Brussels Airlines, for a delicious taste of Belgium as soon as you come aboard.

Hastings-on-Hudson resident Richard Levy is a former advertising “Mad Man” creative director and now prolific travel writer. He’s also an inventor of innovative new products and is writing and illustrating a new children’s book. You can contact him at RichardLevyTravelWriter@gmail.com.