Town of Yorktown Launches New Website

The Town Yorktown unveiled a new municipal website this week that is designed for ease of use.

The new town website follows the Parks Department’s recent launch of an online registration page on the Community Pass platform. With the new Community Pass page, residents don’t have to come to the Parks and Recreation Office to enroll their children in recreation programs.

“Since January 1st we have been focused on modernizing our town government to make it easier for residents and business owners to do business with our town,” said Supervisor Matt Slater. “Whether people are looking for a new home or a place to open a business, our website is our community’s first introduction. By providing the website’s first facelift in seven years, coupled with implementing the Community Pass Platform, we will be able to provide a welcoming first impression while enhancing civic engagement and improving program accessibility.”

Other ease-of-business initiatives include expedited approval processes and waived fees for stores and restaurants seeking outdoor service in order to help them recover from the New York State on Pause shutdown.

The town’s website was last updated in 2013. In February, the Town Board voted to spend $5,000 on the update, the same cost as in 2013.