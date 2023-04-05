Town of Kent to Celebrate Earth Day with Cleanup Event

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

The Town of Kent is inviting volunteers from the community to participate in the 2023 Town of Kent Cleanup Day on Saturday, April 22, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The celebration of Earth Day is organized by the Kent Beautification Committee, and offers residents the opportunity to join with neighbors, friends, and family to pick up roadside litter throughout the town and help keep the Town of Kent clean and green.

Community leaders will coordinate litter pick-ups sites in zones that have been identified. Volunteers can sign up at any of the designated town locations. Gloves, bags, garbage grabbers and safety vests will be provided at no charge to residents, and can be picked up at the Kent Police Department. The cleanup is designed to collect garbage on public roads and parks, not for individual trash and recycling.

Local Kent organizations participating in this event include the Lake Carmel Park District Advisory Board, the Kent Lakes Association with pickups around Kent’s nine lakes, and the Kent Conservation Advisory Committee at White Pond. Local scout troops, local businesses, and other organizations are also invited to participate.

The rain date is Saturday, April 29. To volunteer, or for more information, contact climatesmart@townofkentny.gov or stop by the Kent Police Station on Route 52 on April 22.