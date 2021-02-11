Coronavirus cases in Westchester County increased by 405 on Wednesday, bringing the total number of positive cases to 99,309 since the start of the pandemic.

There are now 8,086 active cases, a decrease of 207 over the previous day, state data shows.

The county’s daily positivity rate is 4.56 percent, with 8,890 tests administered Monday. Overall, more than 1.87 million COVID-19 tests have been dispensed in Westchester since March.

The county reported 12 more deaths on Wednesday, bringing the COVID-19-related death toll to 1,996, according to the state tracker. There have been 25 virus deaths this week, with 321 fatalities since Jan. 1.

As of Saturday, there are 491 virus patients in Westchester hospitals, a 10 percent decrease from two weeks ago.

Putnam County’s total caseload reached 7,699, with 43 additional positive cases recorded on Wednesday, state data shows. The county’s daily positivity rate is 6.84 percent, with 629 tests administered on Monday.

Putnam currently has 587 active cases, an increase of two over the previous day.

One more coronavirus-related death was reported, increasing the death toll in Putnam to 84 since the start of the pandemic, state data shows. There have been two virus deaths this week, with 17 fatalities in 2021.

Statewide there were 7,101 new positive cases on Wednesday, with the daily positivity rate clocking in at 4.02 percent. There were 136 additional COVID-19-related fatalities, bringing the death toll to 36,619.

Statewide hospitalizations stood at 7,593, a decrease of 282 over the previous day. Across New York there have been 1,494,187 positive coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic.

Vaccine Update

New York’s health care distribution sites have received 1,874,975 first doses and administered 93 percent of those or 1,738,927. Overall, the state has administered about 2,341,255 vaccine doses since December.

The Westchester County government has directly administered 42,578 vaccines to eligible residents, with 35,674 individuals inoculated since the County Center became a distribution site on Jan. 13. The county health department has immunized 6,344 people and 560 people have been inoculated at Westchester Community College.

Click HERE to see if you’re eligible to make an appointment.

Westchester Active Coronavirus Cases by Municipality

Here are the active cases by municipality in Westchester as of Wednesday. With a lag between the total number of cases confirmed by the state and the tally of cases by town, the total number of municipal cases might be slightly different than what the county’s active cases reflects.