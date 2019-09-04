To Kill or Keep? Geese Debated in Southeast

“The first year I was in office, there were numerous complaints about sanitary conditions from geese droppings in our parks and ball fields,” said Hay. “We tried cut-out dogs and that didn’t work, then we used screamer guns and that didn’t work.”

Hay read a litany of facts about Canadian geese, their habitat, life span, number of yearly offspring and how many tons of feces geese deposit in their lifetime.

“The feces contain bacteria that includes E coli and salmonella to name just a few,” Hay said, as a slide showed the size of a clump of goose feces compared a quarter.

The controversy spiked recently when geese on Lake Tonetta were shot and killed, alarming lake residents who were unaware the geese were being hunted down. When goose carcasses were brought to the Wolf Conservation Center in South Salem for consumption, concerns arose about the toxicity of the bullets used, though said there was misinformation about the type of bullets used.

On the screen were pictures of local ball fields and parks covered with droppings.

“Kids in sports programs use these fields and their parents were livid about the conditions having to do with geese droppings. There’s only so much this town can do and we do everything we can. The only place we can hunt is on Lake Tonetta,” said Hay.