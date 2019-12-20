Thruway Authority Announces Cuomo Bridge Toll Hikes for 2021

The New York Thruway Authority announced Thursday toll increases by 2021 on the Mario M. Cuomo Bridge but Westchester and Rockland residents will have their tolls frozen through at least 2022.

Tolls for 2020 will remain the same for all motorists, but will increase from the current $4.75 to $5.25 in 2021 and $5.75 in 2022 for the standard New York E-Z Pass holder, according to the schedule released Thursday by the Thruway Authority.

However, motorists who obtain special resident E-Z Pass holders will continue to pay $4.75 a trip for at least the next three years. Proof of residency for the Westchester-Rockland E-Z Pass must be provided in order to receive the discount.

Out-of-state E-Z Pass holders will see a toll hike from $5 to $6.01 in 2021 and $6.64 in 2022 while those drivers who have no E-Z Pass tags and who would have to pay by mail would see tolls shoot up from the current $5 to $6.83 in 2021 and $7.48 in 2022.

Commuter E-Z Passes will go from $3 to $3.15 in 2021 to $3.45 in 2022.

Thruway Authority Executive Director Matthew Driscoll, in a Dec. 19 correspondence to the Thruway Board that was posted on the agency’s page on the state’s website, said increases had eventually been planned after the new bridge opened in 2018 and once the Authority had completed its statewide cashless tolling system by the end of next year.

“While each of these groundbreaking projects will result in dramatic improvements for the travelling public, as a toll supported system, the Thruway Authority must continue to review and adjust its current toll rates to sufficiently fund its operations,” Driscoll stated in the correspondence.

He noted that it has been nine years since the last toll adjustment took effect on the Tappan Zee Bridge. The Thruway Authority projects additional revenue needs above the levels generated by the existing tolls starting in 2022.

“Additional revenues will be necessary to allow the Thruway Authority to responsibly meet future capital needs, fund outstanding debt and continue to provide reliable service to its patrons,” Driscoll also wrote.