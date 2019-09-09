Three Mount Kisco Roads Slated for Paving This Week

The Village of Mount Kisco announced that paving will impact travel and parking on three streets this week.

Spring Street was scheduled to be milled on Monday and paved on Tuesday. Then on Wednesday, Lieto Drive from the train tracks to Lexington Avenue will be paved, followed by the milling and paving of Kisco Avenue from Holiday Inn Drive to about 155 Kisco Ave. on Thursday and Friday, respectively, said Village Manager Edward Brancati.

There is no parking on Spring Street on Monday and Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the same is true for the five or six street spaces on that stretch of Kisco Avenue on Thursday and Friday, he said.

Brancati said that the village contacted officials at the Bedford School District to inform them of the changes in access on the days that those streets are scheduled to see work.

Mayor Gina Picinich said the village has made a commitment to spend $600,000 to $700,000 each year in order to upgrade the roads that are in the most need of work.

“(It’s) a kind of triage in the fact that we need to identify those streets that are in the greatest need,” Picinich said.

If additional streets can be completed each year, then the village will undertake the extra work, Brancati said.

“We’re going to do as much as we can with what we have available,” he said. “Earlier in the year we had hoped to do East Way and West Way but Con Ed is going to put in some gas work (there) so it didn’t make sense for us.”

Barring any complications or interference from the weather, the work on those streets is expected to be completed by the end of this week.