Three Men Charged in Shooting Homicide in Peekskill

Three men were charged last week in connection with the Jan. 29 murder of a 35-year-old Peekskill resident. At approximately 4:15 p.m. on Jan. 29, Peekskill police officers responded to the 100 block of Spring St. on 911 calls of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers discovered Ricky Brickhouse with an apparent gunshot wound to his back.

Officers performed life-saving measures on Brickhouse and transported him in a marked police car to New York Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital, where he succumbed to his wounds three hours later.

Early in the investigation, on Jan. 31, a potential suspect and vehicle was identified. The Westchester County Department of Public Safety reported observing the vehicle traveling south on the Sprain Brook Parkway.

Following a pursuit, the vehicle was stopped and three male occupants were detained on the Sprain in Greenburgh.

The Peekskill Police Detective Division charged Arnold Fernandez, 19, of Peekskill, with Murder in the Second Degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree.

Errick Lowe, 26, of Cortlandt, and Omar Williams, 20, of Peekskill, were charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree.

Detectives learned that Fernandez and Brickhouse were familiar with each other and the shooting was not a random incident.

All three defendants were arraigned in Peekskill City Court and remanded to Westchester County Jail.