Three Incumbents Prevail in Hen Hud Board of Ed Race

Voters in the Hendrick Hudson School District returned three incumbents to the Board of Education Tuesday in the only contested race in the area.

Vice President Carol Abraham, who has served seven years on the board, earned a new three-year term as the top vote-getter with 614 votes. Trustee Lisa Anderson finished in second place with 608 votes to gain a second term and Trustee William Oricchio, a nine-year veteran, picked up 545 votes to come in third.

Kimberly Ryan was fourth with 477 votes, followed by Robert McCarthy with 416 and Daniel Stewart with 393.

Meanwhile, the 2019/2020 $80 million budget, which carries an estimated 2.19% tax increase for Cortlandt residents and an estimated 4.11% tax decrease for Peekskill residents, was approved 910-210.

A proposition not to exceed $417,200 for the purchase of two 72-passenger buses, two 18-passenger vans and an SUV-type vehicle to be shared by security personnel also passed 860-256, while the budget for the Hendrick Hudson Free Library was approved 910-206.