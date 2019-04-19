Three Arrested in Mount Kisco Bar Fight; Man Injured

Three people were charged Thursday with assault and criminal mischief stemming from a fight at a Mount Kisco tavern Wednesday night that left one man injured.

County police charged James Arvisais, 29, of Wingdale, N.Y., 29-year-old Theodor Ehrenberg IV of Dover Plains, N.Y. and Kellylynn Peterson, 21, of Brookfield, Conn. with second-degree gang assault and second-degree criminal mischief. The suspects were arraigned at Thursday afternoon in Mount Kisco Justice Court.

Police said at about 11:10 p.m. Wednesday, a dispute broke out among several people known to each other inside O’Connor’s Public House at 222 E. Main St.

During the assault, the male victim, whose identity was not released, was slapped and punched in the face, knocked to the ground and kicked in the face. He suffered a concussion and multiple injuries to his face and teeth.

Police said the victim was assaulted inside the tavern and outside, and the windshield of his sister’s car was smashed.

Witnesses told responding officers that the three suspects had left the scene in a white Subaru, according to county police. Officers assigned to the Mount Kisco precinct located the vehicle traveling northbound on Interstate 684 in Goldens Bridge and took the suspects into custody. After an investigation, they were formally charged at about 2:30 a.m.

The victim was treated at the scene by a paramedic from Westchester EMS and Mount Kisco Volunteer Ambulance Corps personnel. He was transported to Northern Westchester Hospital Center, treated and released.