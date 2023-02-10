This Weekend’s Best Bets

Enjoy screen and stage star Mandy Patinkin live in concert, try your hand at painting your very own

masterpiece, and celebrate Valentine’s Day with wolves (!).

1. Mandy Patinkin in Concert: Being Alive with Adam Ben-David on piano (SAT 2/11)

Before he was an Emmy-winning TV star, Mandy Patinkin was already a Tony-winning Broadway legend. Mandy Patinkin in Concert: BEING ALIVE, presents the acclaimed actor / singer / storyteller in his favorite role: concert performer. BEING ALIVE is a collection of many of Patinkin’s favorite Broadway and classic American tunes. From Irving Berlin to Stephen Sondheim, from Cole Porter to Harry Chapin, Mandy Patinkin takes you on a dazzling musical journey. Showtime: 8 pm. Tickets: $58 and up.

Tarrytown Music Hall

13 Main St

Tarrytown, NY

For more info and tickets, click here.

2. Paint and Sip – Sea Turtle Love @ The Pottery Factory, Mount Kisco (SAT 2/11)

At this Paint & Sip Painting Party, be guided step-by-step through the process of creating a beautiful canvas design. All art materials and supplies are included. Feel free to bring your own drinks and snacks. From 6:30 to 9 pm; $39 per person.

The Pottery Factory

179 East Main St

Mount Kisco



For more info and tickets, click here.

3. Valentine’s Day Party with Wolves (SUN 2/12)

Show the wolves at the Wolf Conservation Center how much you love them by attending their very own Valentine’s Day-themed party and program. Visitors will learn about the mythology surrounding wolves, the important role of wolves in the natural world, and discover why this season is such a magical time for packs in North America, while also assembling “wolfy” valentines for the Center’s Ambassador Wolves! Guests will visit Ambassador Wolves Alawa and Nikai as well as potentially behold some of the WCC’s critically endangered red wolves and Mexican gray wolves.

Wolf Conservation Center

7 Buck Run

South Salem

For more info and tickets, click here.