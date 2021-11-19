Third Mount Kisco Planning Board Member to Leave at Year’s End

Another member of the Mount Kisco Planning Board will be leaving his seat by the end of the year.

Acting Chairman John Bainlardi, who had another two years left on his current term, said he needs to take a break from the board due to family life and various other responsibilities.

“I’ve enjoyed my time tremendously,” Bainlardi said during last week’s Planning Board work session, which preceded the regular meeting. “There were some times where it’s been difficult, but nothing worthwhile, in my opinion, is without some challenge.”

Mayor Gina Picinich said Bainlardi’s knowledge of the law and his ability to listen to applicants and residents’ positions has made him a valuable board member. The village also appreciated his willingness to chair the board following another resignation earlier this year.

“We were so fortunate that John stepped up at a time when really, really need his leadership,” Picinich said.

In the coming weeks, the Village Board will be discussing the Planning Board’s leadership moving forward.

When Bainlardi leaves his seat, it will be the latest upheaval this year for the Planning Board. Last winter former chairman Doug Hertz resigned after the village’s Board of Ethics issued an advisory opinion stating that he violated the code after his company was pursuing a controversial application to a solar farm on a portion of a 25-acre property.

Last month, Ralph Vigliotti was also caught in an ethics breach for talking publicly as a board member on the Kirby Commons proposal despite owning a piece of property in the affected area. He announced last month he would be leaving at the conclusion of his term in December.