The Travel Maven: Jean-Georges and The Fulton, Two of NYC’s Finest Restaurants

By Richard Levy

One of the delicious perks of being a travel and food writer are the incredible meals you get to eat. So, I’m spoiled and keep searching for the next OMG restaurant and decadent meal.

After devouring mouth-watering meals at New York’s finest restaurants, my two favorites are unequivocally the classic Jean-Georges and The Fulton at the South Street Seaport. They’re owned by the same world-celebrated chef, Jean-Georges Vongerichten, or JoJo as his friends call him.

Since he opened his first restaurant, JoJo in 1991, his spectacular restaurants have set the standard of high-end gourmet dining in New York and beyond.

Jean-Georges

At 1 Central Park West (between 60th and 61st Street) across from Central Park, the moment you enter Jean-Georges’ gorgeous dinning room the rays of sunlight streaming through the windows envelops you – and the food will envelop your senses. Their service is beyond exceptional.

Splurge for their tasting lunch. My favorite dishes are caviar with Meyer Lemon Gelee and Cream Fraiche. (The lemon wakes up the caviar.) There are yellow fin tuna ribbons with avocado, radish and ginger Marinade; Gulf Shrimp wrapped in bacon with sweet cherry mustard and thyme; Peekytoe Crab with mustard, melon juice and shaved fennel; slowly cooked halibut with shimeji mushrooms and a tomato-lemongrass infusion.

Jean-Georges is rated with two Michelin stars and is special in more ways than nearly any restaurant anywhere. After lunch, stroll through Central Park, take a rowboat around the picturesque pond, visit the zoo or take a ride on the carousel.

The Fulton

Located at 89 South St., The Fulton is JoJo’s newest restaurant, situated on the East River and perched across from the Brooklyn Bridge. At night, the drop-dead views of the bridge’s twinkling lights, passing boats and the illuminated buildings are breathtaking. (Ask for an upstairs table with a bridge view.)

Splurge for their tasting dinner for one of the most delectable meals you’ll ever have. One of my favorite dishes is the Grand Plateau, a tower of six little neck clams, six oysters, six shrimp cocktail, three Peekytoe crab lettuce cups and one live scallop marinated in green chili ferment and kambu water. You can almost taste the ocean.

You can also try the fluke crudo (sliced fluke with a habanero vinaigrette garnished with Sichuan bud, mint, chervil, salt and pepper); Longevity Noodles, which are incredible with chucks of lobster in chicken broth garnished with Serrano chili peppers, scallions and bean sprouts; the bass en croute, The Fulton’s famous signature dish, consisting of whole black bass baked in pastry (with an image of the bass on the pastry), served with tomato consume and béarnaise sauce. It’s the most delicious seafood dish I’ve ever devoured.

Then there’s the roasted monk fish medallions (Calabrian chili, lemon, capers, spinach and crispy potatoes), which is almost a religious experience.

For dessert, The Fulton’s chocolate mousse, which includes vanilla ice cream, passion fruit sorbet, dark chocolate mousse on top of caramel, honey roasted peanut bark, should not be passed up.

Arrive early and take in the historic South Street Seaport. Stroll around this famous New York landmark, which comes alive at night with colorful bars, unique shops, quaint buildings and vintage boats in the harbor.

Make plans to travel into the city for lunch at Jean-Georges or dinner at The Fulton. Or spend a romantic weekend in Manhattan. Stay in a boutique hotel, have dinner at The Fulton on Friday, take in a Broadway show Saturday night, and on Sunday morning sleep in and order room service for a very romantic morning. As your pièce de résistance, have lunch at Jean-Georges.

Both restaurants have gluten- and dairy-free options. Make reservations early. Dress is casual-elegant or you can dress to the nines.

For more information, call Jean-Georges at 212-299-3900 or The Fulton at 212-838-1200.