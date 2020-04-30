Testing Confirmed for Bedford, Mt. Kisco This Saturday, Tuesday

The Town of Bedford and the Village of Mount Kisco finalized plans Thursday for a drive-through site to test residents for COVID-19 at the Bedford Hills train station starting Saturday morning.

Only residents and first responders in the two municipalities are eligible to register for an appointment online for the Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests that is used to detect the presence of an active virus.

Connecticut-based Murphy Medical Associates will partner with Riverdale Medical to conduct the tests, Bedford Supervisor Chris Burdick said in his Thursday evening update. The site will be in Commuter Lot 4.

Burdick said the first two hours from 8 to 10 a.m. will be for first responders only. The general public will be tested from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

To register for an appointment, visit www.coronatestct.com.

The swab will be sent to an FDA-approved lab. Results will be known in two to three days

A second day of testing at the Bedford Hills train station has also been confirmed by the town for Tuesday, May 5. The hours for the testing will be the same as Saturday.

Residents in other communities with health insurance can make an appointment through their primary care provider for diagnostic or antibody testing at CareMount Medical. For CareMount locations, visit www.caremountmedical.com/locations.

Another diagnostic testing option for those with or without insurance is at Open Door Family Medical Center. To make an appointment there, call 914-632-2737 or visit www.opendoormedical.org.