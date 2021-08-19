Swastika Discovered at Nelson Park Playground in Ossining

A swastika was discovered Sunday on a slide at Nelson Park playground in the Village of Ossining.

The graffiti was found when a group of community members were cleaning the area as part of an effort called Stash the Trash.

Ossining Mayor Rika Levin said police removed the graffiti after responding to the scene and gathering the necessary evidence and photographs. There are currently no suspects, but police are pursuing all leads and encouraging any resident with information on the crime to contact them immediately.

“There is no place for hate in Ossining,” Levin stated. “As many of us know, there is nothing humorous or insignificant about a swastika. The equilateral cross was the official emblem of the Nazi Party. It is recognized worldwide as a symbol of oppression, hatred, and the sadistic death of millions of people. I myself am the child of two Holocaust survivors, and this symbol hits me deeply in the most personal way.”

“This type of graffiti is an embarrassment to our village and wounds people of all faiths, and the fact that it was drawn in a children’s playground makes it even more despicable,” Levin continued. “The board and I recognize that for all of us who seek a world where people live a respected and respectful life, there is a delicate balance between trying not to overreact while ensuring such acts are not overlooked or treated lightly.”