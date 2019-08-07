Suspect Pleads Guilty in Chappaqua Armed Robbery

A 68-year-old New York City man pleaded guilty Wednesday in last October’s Chappaqua home invasion and robbery, Westchester County District Attorney Anthony Scarpino’s office announced.

Philip Budin’s plea to second-degree attempted robbery, a Class D violent felony, was accepted by County Court Judge Barry Warhit. The judge also required Budin to pay restitution by the Oct. 10 sentencing date.

On Oct. 24, 2018, Budin along with his alleged accomplice Mirabai Sheridan, spotted their robbery victim at DeCicco’s & Sons in Millwood, and upon leaving the supermarket followed the woman to her Chappaqua home. Carrying a bouquet of flowers, Sheridan approached the house’s door armed with a gun and pushed her way in, according to the indictment.

Sheridan allegedly forced the victim to the floor and restrained her hands and wrists with plastic ties. She then stole property from the house before fleeing as Budin waited in the car.

County and New Castle police along with investigators from the district attorney’s office investigated various leads. Budin and Sheridan were arrested on Nov. 14 after they were found by police in Mamaroneck following another potential victim from a supermarket. Police pulled the pair over and arrested them and found a gun in the car.

The case against Sheridan is still pending.